Aston Villa 1 – 0 Fulham: Own-goal gifts Villains first-half lead (video)

Aston Villa have taken a first-half lead against Fulham during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League clash at Villa Park.

The Villains, led by Unai Emery, came into this afternoon’s game in excellent form and were rightfully considered the game’s overwhelming favourites.

Knowing a win could see them leapfrog Liverpool and move into fourth place in the Premier League table, Emery would have been demanding a solid performance.

And so far, so good for the Midlands giants. The home team have dominated the game with Timothy Castange very lucky not to have conceded a penalty.

Despite Fulham’s penalty box fortunes, the Villains have broken the deadlock thanks to an own-goal from American full-back Antonee Robinson.

