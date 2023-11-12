Chelsea are looking to sign another goalkeeper in the winter transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the Blues are looking for a new undisputed number one despite having signed Robert Sanchez in the summer.

The Blues have been spending millions on new transfers since their takeover. They have signed new players for almost all areas of the pitch. During the summer they decided to part ways with their existing shot-stoppers and sign a new goalkeeper.

Édouard Mendy left the club and joined the Saudi Pro League and last season’s first-choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Real Madrid on a season-long loan following an injury to Thibaut Courtois.

The Blues signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton for a reported fee of £25 million. And, they added Serian international Djordje Petrovic as his deputy. The 25-year-old former Brighton keeper has featured in 14 matches for the London club and he has only conceded 13 goals so far. Sanchez has kept a clean sheet on five occasions.

While he has had a decent start to life at Stamford Bridge, Mauricio Pochettino is not confident about having him as his undisputed number one in the long run. He feels they need to reinforce the goalkeeping position in the mid-season window.

Meanwhile, the Argentine manager and his recruitment team are looking for a new undisputed number-one. They want to sign a world-class shot-stopper in the winter transfer window and seem prepared to replace the 25-year-old who cost them a reported fee of £25 million a few months back.