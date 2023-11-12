Man City & Real Madrid intent on signing Chelsea star who could cost more than £100m

Manchester City and Real Madrid are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer move for Chelsea right-back Reece James this summer.

According to Simon Phillips, both City and Real are absolutely intent on signing James, with the England international emerging as a top priority target for Pep Guardiola to replace the ageing Kyle Walker.

James has been a hugely important player for Chelsea down the years, and as such, Phillips states that sources within the game have indicated that he could command a transfer fee of as much as £104million.

This is surely going to prove too much for even wealthy clubs like Man City and Madrid, but it will be interesting to see if Chelsea’s stance could change.

James has been a star performer for CFC, but he’s also had numerous injury problems, so it would be interesting to see if a bid in the region of £80-90m would test the club’s stance on the player.

Chelsea have produced some fine players from their academy in recent times, and it would be quite something if they could make so much money from selling a player they produced and developed themselves without having to pay a fee.