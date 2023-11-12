David Moyes wants to manage rival if West Ham don’t offer new contract

Recent reports have claimed David Moyes is considering leaving the dugout in favour of a more office-based role.

The Daily Mail recently claimed that Moyes is considering ‘moving upstairs’ once his contract with the Hammers expires at the end of the season. How that would work with both Tim Steidten and Mark Noble in the technical and sporting director roles remains unknown.

However, a fresher report now claims the Scotsman does not have any intention of quitting management with his preference instead to continue at the Hammers. It has been noted that failure to offer him a contract extension could see David Sullivan lose Moyes to a Premier League rival club though.

“Sources close to him suggest he has no interest in taking on a director of football role,” Journalist Milo Pope said.

“His preference is to also stay at the London Stadium, but if David Sullivan chooses not to keep him at the club he will try to stay in a managerial role in the Premier League.”