Video: Diogo Jota scores brilliant third goal as Liverpool cruise against Brentford

Brentford FC Liverpool FC
Diogo Jota has made it 3-0 to Liverpool against Brentford in this afternoon’s Premier League clash, cutting inside and finishing with tremendous quality in a comfortable game for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Portuguese forward did well to make room for himself before firing in to the far corner, following two earlier goals from Mohamed Salah…

Pictures from beIN Sports

This is the ideal response from Liverpool after they suffered defeat in the Europa League in midweek, and could only draw with Luton Town in their last game.

