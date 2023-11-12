Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano makes prediction on Arsenal, Man City and Tottenham title race

Fabrizio Romano has provided exclusive insight for the Daily Briefing on this season’s Premier League title race, as he expects it to be between just Arsenal and Manchester City.

Tottenham have started well under Ange Postecoglou, but it seems Romano now expects them to fade out of the conversation in the title race, as the journalist expected Arsenal and Man City to be the main names in contention for the Premier League crown.

City take on Chelsea today in what could be a difficult away game for them at Stamford Bridge, while Spurs were surprisingly beaten in a thrilling late comeback by Wolves yesterday, so this could end up being a good weekend for Arsenal, who beat Burnley 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side came close to winning the league last year and may well have done it if not for injuries to so many key players at various stages, and they’re actually coping quite well without some important players available again this term.

“We’re almost a third of the way into the season now, so how is the title race shaping up? We’ve had a bit of a surprise already so far as Tottenham have been hugely impressive, only to stutter a little in their last two games,” Romano said.

“My personal feeling is that it’s looking like Arsenal and Manchester City will be the main teams fighting for the title. Spurs are doing something special, and I want to say congrats to them really, but with injuries to key players like James Maddison it’s very difficult to keep going. They’ve been really unlucky with their results in recent days, conceding crucial goals in stoppage time against both Chelsea and Wolves.

“But overall I see a battle between City and Arsenal. We’re maybe yet to see either of them at their very best yet this season, but they have so much quality in both squads, and have coped well despite key injuries, with City having to play without Kevin De Bruyne so far this season, while Arsenal have barely been able to play their strongest XI as Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey have hardly featured, and others like Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard have missed a lot of games.”