Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals the truth on Erling Haaland Real Madrid transfer stories

Fabrizio Romano has provided some exclusive insight into the Erling Haaland to Real Madrid transfer rumours that have been doing the rounds.

The Manchester City and Norway striker is undoubtedly one of the best players in world football at the moment, and would very much fit the bill as a ‘Galactico’ signing for Los Blancos, who so often spend big money on world class talents.

Real have mostly been linked with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe in recent times, but fresh media reports from Spain have claimed it’s now Haaland who is in their sights, though it’s fair to say Romano, writing in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, is not convinced by these stories.

Whether it’s Mbappe or Haaland, Romano simply says nothing is going to be decided now, with everything quiet for both players, and it perhaps shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that deals of this magnitude are hardly likely to be resolved in November.

City fans can surely breathe a sigh of relief at this news as well, with Romano clearly not convinced by what’s been written elsewhere.

“Erling Haaland – The latest big name being linked with Real Madrid is Erling Haaland, with the Spanish press claiming he’s their top target now after they decided to stop pursuing Kylian Mbappe,” Romano wrote in today’s column.

“However, I’m not aware of anything about that at this point – I don’t think it’s even worth to mention if it’s realistic or not at this point because there’s nothing to be decided now for Haaland or Mbappe.

“Despite some media noise, my honest understanding is that it’s completely quiet on both sides.”