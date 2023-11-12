Chelsea legend Frank Lampard among frontrunners for surprise new managerial vacancy

Former Chelsea midfielder and manager Frank Lampard is reportedly one of the main candidates for the Oxford United job.

The Yellows are on the lookout for a new manager after the disappointment of Liam Manning leaving the club to take over at Bristol City in the last few days.

According to reports, Oxford could now have an ambitious appointment in their sights, with Lampard among the leading candidates to take over at the Kassam Stadium.

Lampard has never managed in League One before, but might do well to consider moving down the leagues after a difficult recent run in the Premier League at Everton and as caretaker manager at Chelsea.

Oxford remain one of the promotion favourites in League One this season, sitting just one point behind league leaders Portsmouth.

