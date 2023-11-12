“I don’t like 80 per cent of England’s referees” – De Zerbi goes on a furious rant after draw vs Sheffield United

Roberto De Zerbi went on a furious rant after the game claiming that he does not like most of the referees in the Premier League.

The game saw Brighton take a lead in the 6th minute through Simon Adringa but saw themselves reduced to 10 men in the 69th minute after Mahmoud Dahoud was given a straight red card for an ugly tackle on Ben Osborn.

Sheffield United capitalised on the extra men and equalised 6 minutes later with Adam Webster scoring an own goal for Brighton.

De Zerbi who was an animated figure for most of the game was booked for his furious tirade after the Sheffield equaliser.

After the game, the Italian manager went on an incredible rant and admitted that he does not like 80% of the English referees.

The Seagulls boss said:

“I am honest and clear. I don’t like 80 per cent of England’s referees.”

“It’s not a new thing. I don’t like them. I don’t like their behaviour on the pitch.”

And while he accepted the red-card decision, he criticised the the use of the VAR in the Premier League. He added:

“If I see the new rules it’s a red card, clear.

“But I was a player and the dynamic of the situation wasn’t a red card, but we have to accept (it). Dahoud knows the mistake.”

“England is the only country where, when there is VAR, you are not sure the decision is right.

“In other countries, you have to be sure the referee is 100 per cent right. In England no, I’m not able to understand (that).”

?? "I don't like 80 per cent of referees in England" Roberto De Zerbi speaking after he was booked and Mahmoud Dahoud sent off in Brighton's 1-1 draw with Sheffield Utd ?? pic.twitter.com/LUTP5XuBqt — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 12, 2023

This is not the first time he has voiced his concerns about the referees and the officiating in the league.

Back in February, he was shown a red card by Darren England for taking out his frustration on him while going down the tunnel after the Fulham game.

He also rejected an apology from Howard Webb when his team were wrongly disallowed a goal against Crystal Palace.