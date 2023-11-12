“In no man’s land” – Pundit names the Tottenham player responsible for both the goals against Wolves

Former Spurs midfielder and pundit Jamie O’Hara launched a scathing critique of Tottenham defender Eric Dier for his performance against Wolves.

In a game where Tottenham initially took the lead through Brennan Jonshon, they ended up conceding two stoppage time goals and losing.

Pablo Sarabia came off the bench to score one and assist another as Wolves completed the turn around.

O’Hara specifically pointed out Dier’s role in both goals conceded, describing the defender as being “in no man’s land” for each of them.

He also questioned why the defender remained at the club after the summer transfer window, suggesting that he should have been sold.

O’Hara told TalkSport:

“Eric Dier for me, two mistakes, in no man’s land for both goals.

“I don’t know where he is trying to go.

“He is back at the football club again. We should have got rid of him in the summer. No one wanted him, and he ended up back in the team.”

This was Tottenham’s second consecutive defeat in the Premier League after being unbeaten for 10 games. They suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Chelsea last week in a game that saw their squad get depleted through injuries and suspensions.

That made a difference against Wolves as some of the players seemed to have run out of legs towards the end of the game as admitted by the manager himself.

