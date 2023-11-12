Journalist Carlton Palmer believes the £40m mentioned fee for Archie Gray by Liverpool is excessive and the Yorkshire club might have no choice but to sell him.

After an outstanding season at Elland Road under Daniel Farke’s, the 17-year-old is allegedly a target for Liverpool and numerous Premier League teams come season’s conclusion.

Gray is the nephew of Leeds icon Eddie Gray and is one of the most beloved players by the fans at Elland Road.

While speaking for Football League World, Palmer said:

“Leeds would be reluctant to sell a player who joined their academy at the age of nine, and is the nephew of club icon Eddie Gray.

“But Leeds may have no choice, with the likes of Crystal Palace and Everton among many Premier League clubs showing an interest. The figure that is being banded about is £40 million. I think this is a little excessive for a young player who has very little experience, certainly not at the highest level.

“Having said that, Leeds will not let him go cheaply, and a player is only worth what a club is willing to pay.”