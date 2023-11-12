Arsenal & Newcastle still interested in attacker transfer despite recent new contract

Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly both still interested in a potential transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Julian Brandt, despite him recently signing a new contract with the Bundesliga giants.

Brandt has impressed in his time in his native Germany, and it could be that clubs in the Premier League will soon try luring him to England, though this is likely to have to wait until summer 2024, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Mirror’s report claim Arsenal and Newcastle are currently keen on Brandt, while Liverpool are also named as long-term admirers of the 27-year-old.

Brandt could be a useful option to add depth to Arsenal’s attack, with Mikel Arteta perhaps in need of players who can rotate more easily with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, who have both had to play a lot of games despite being young and relatively inexperienced at the highest level.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are continuing to build something exciting at St James’ Park, so will surely remain in the market for proven Champions League players of this calibre.

Arsenal may be closer to silverware than Newcastle, but Brandt may well feel he’d be better off joining the Magpies in order to play more regularly, which seems like it would be far from a given a the Emirates Stadium.