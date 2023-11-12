Jurgen Klopp was not happy with the scheduling of his side’s trip to Manchester City later this month.

In a crucial game at the top of the Premier League table, Liverpool travel to the Etihad immediately after the international break.

But for the third time this season, Klopp’s men kick off at 12.30 pm on Saturday afternoon as club football returns.

The German manager has openly criticised this scheduling from the TV companies and asked the question again after his side’s win against Brentford.

“OK, no one can say at the moment, but how can you put a game like this on Saturday at 12.30 pm?” he said via the Irish Mirror.

“Honestly, the people making the decisions, they cannot feel football, it’s just not possible.

“And if that’s the moment where the world pays the most to see a football game then nobody has told us. I don’t know if that’s the case, I really don’t.”

Klopp emphasised the struggles of both sides to get their international players back in time for the early kick-off.

“There could have been a moment when you have these two teams who have, all together, about 30 international players,” he added.

“They all come back on the same plane by the way, all the South American players. They all fly back. We put them on the plane from Uruguay, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia.”