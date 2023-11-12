Liverpool have taken a first-half lead during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League match at Anfield against Brentford.

The Reds, led by Jurgen Klopp, are looking to beat Aston Villa to fourth place in the table, and with the Midlands side currently beating Fulham, pressure is on the Merseyside giants to get a good result.

And despite the Bees having their fair share of chances, it is the home team who have struck first.

Striking partners Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah combined expertly with the Egyptian superstar cooly beating opposition goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Pictures from +Foot Direct.