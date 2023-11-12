Liverpool 1 – 0 Brentford: Nunez and Salah combine to give Reds lead (video)

Brentford FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have taken a first-half lead during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League match at Anfield against Brentford.

The Reds, led by Jurgen Klopp, are looking to beat Aston Villa to fourth place in the table, and with the Midlands side currently beating Fulham, pressure is on the Merseyside giants to get a good result.

More Stories / Latest News
Aston Villa 1 – 0 Fulham: Own-goal gifts Villains first-half lead (video)
Erik Ten Hag blocked Man United’s summer approach for Aston Villa ace
“I am devastated” – West Ham starter now admits concern with his situation

And despite the Bees having their fair share of chances, it is the home team who have struck first.

Striking partners Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah combined expertly with the Egyptian superstar cooly beating opposition goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Pictures from +Foot Direct.

More Stories Darwin Nunez Mo Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.