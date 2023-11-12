Exclusive: Liverpool “appreciate” England youth star after scouting potential transfer target, says expert

Liverpool are admirers of Leeds United wonderkid Archie Gray after scouting the 17-year-old midfielder in recent times, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

Leeds surely won’t want to lose this highly-rated young talent, but it seems there is growing interest in the teenager, with Liverpool described by Romano as one of the big names who appreciate him, even if there hasn’t been any kind of talks or offers made yet.

Liverpool have done well with their recruitment in the Jurgen Klopp era, often unearthing some fine young players like this before developing them into first-team players.

Gray looks like he’d fit the bill for the Reds, but it’s also not surprising that there could be other top clubs in the running to sign the England youth international in the near future.

It remains to be seen precisely what will happen with this saga, but Romano has suggested that it could be one to keep an eye on.

“Archie Gray – An impressive young player at Leeds United, Liverpool have sent their scouts to follow Archie Gray multiple times,” Romano said.

“They are not the only club as many teams appreciate him and keep tracking Archie, but for sure Liverpool are one of them. There’s no bid or concrete negotiation at this stage, but they appreciate the player.”

