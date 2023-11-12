Manchester United have no intentions of parting ways with Bruno Fernandes.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder is one of the most important players for the club and they will not sanction his sale in the upcoming winter transfer window or the summer of 2024 according to Football Insider.

Fernandes joined United in the winter of 2020 from Sporting CP. The 29-year-old has gone from strength to strength since making the move to England. He has been absolutely sensational for the Manchester-based club over the years.

The Portuguese international is one of the mainstays of the United team under Erik ten Hag. And, he was handed over the captain’s armband before the start of the 2023-24 seasons. Fernandes has featured in all of their Premier League and Champions League games depicting how important he is to them.

But, of late, he has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club. There is a lot of interest in the 29-year-old’s services from the Saudi Pro League. The Middle East clubs have signed multiple stars over the past two windows and they are expected to go big once again over the next few windows.

They wanted to make Fernandes one of their new star signings but it seems they will have to look elsewhere for options. The Red Devils have made a decision regarding the future of their skipper. They have no intentions of selling him in the winter or the summer window of 2024.

His contract with the English club runs until the summer of 2026 with an option to extend it by another 12 months. As a result, United are in quite a comfortable position.