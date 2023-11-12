“Problem throughout the club” – Pundit on why standards have fallen at Manchester United

Tony Cascarino has hit out at the various problems at Manchester United, saying that there can be no excuse for them now just being one of the top six, rather than one of the very best in the country.

Speaking on talkSPORT, as seen in the video clip below, Cascarino makes it clear that Man Utd still have the biggest budget and tend to sign some of the world’s best and biggest-name players, so there’s a real problem ‘throughout’ the club with standards dropping from Sir Alex Ferguson’s time in charge.

Watch below for Cascarino’s comments in full, as he, rather damningly, says he can’t see this side winning games comfortably at the moment, with so many 1-0 or 2-1 hard-fought victories in the Premier League this season, as well as plenty of defeats…

United may almost be getting used to this now, as it feels like a longer and longer time since the club were truly a force at the highest level.

Ferguson retired in 2013 and it’s been all downhill for MUFC since then.

