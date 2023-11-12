Tony Cascarino has hit out at the various problems at Manchester United, saying that there can be no excuse for them now just being one of the top six, rather than one of the very best in the country.

Speaking on talkSPORT, as seen in the video clip below, Cascarino makes it clear that Man Utd still have the biggest budget and tend to sign some of the world’s best and biggest-name players, so there’s a real problem ‘throughout’ the club with standards dropping from Sir Alex Ferguson’s time in charge.

Watch below for Cascarino’s comments in full, as he, rather damningly, says he can’t see this side winning games comfortably at the moment, with so many 1-0 or 2-1 hard-fought victories in the Premier League this season, as well as plenty of defeats…

? “You shouldn’t be talking about Manchester United as a Premier League top 6 side.” ? “They are a struggling team. I don’t see a 3-0 win in them.” Tony Cascarino reacts to Man Utd’s 1-0 win over Luton ? pic.twitter.com/JufGRsJGlK — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 12, 2023

United may almost be getting used to this now, as it feels like a longer and longer time since the club were truly a force at the highest level.

Ferguson retired in 2013 and it’s been all downhill for MUFC since then.