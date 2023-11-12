Mauricio Pochettino apologizes to the referee after furious outburst at full time

Mauricio Pochettino stormed onto the pitch to confront referee Anthony Taylor after the full-time whistle on Sunday evening.

Chelsea managed to hold off the treble winners at Stamford Bridge after a hectic and exhilarating game finished 4-4.

But like almost every other Premier League game, there was a sprinkle of VAR controversy throughout.

The most controversial of which was the penalty that Erling Haaland was awarded in the first half after a tussle with Marc Cucurella.

From that point on emotions were high and things almost boiled over for the Chelsea manager after full-time when referee, Taylor, blew the whistle just before his side launched a final attack.

Mauricio Pochettino was not happy at full-time! That’s what it all means… 👀 pic.twitter.com/VlCgBYmEqZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 12, 2023

After cooling down, Pochettino apologised for his outburst toward the referee and also to Pep Guardiola whose hand he did not shake.

“I need to apologise to Anthony and the officials because in this moment I feel Raheem can go through and in this moment I say ‘What the…?’ he said via Football.London.

“I deserve to be booked, I apologise but this type of behaviour is no good. I want to apologise to him also [Pep], I was focused on the action.”