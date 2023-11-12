Pep Guardiola hails ‘fantastic’ Chelsea after dramatic draw

Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Chelsea after a dramatic draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

Currently, at the top of the Premier League, the treble winners were expected to walk right over a struggling Chelsea side but it didn’t play out that way.

The Blues fought their hearts out and in extra time, new signing and former Manchester City academy player, Cole Palmer calmly converted a penalty to make it 4-4.

Guardiola was full of praise for the home side after the game and made sure to give his former player his flowers.

“We took the game [to Chelsea] it was difficult to control and they had quality from Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk,” Guardiola told BBC Sport.

“It was a good advert and entertaining game for the Premier League and both teams wanted to win. I wouldn’t have expected differently. Chelsea have a fantastic team and players.

“And we know they always play good against fantastic side. The players to dribble and run it was difficult to control the game – they were aggressive.”

As we now head into an international break, things are very tight at the top of the table with Guardiola’s men only a point ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal.

While a win for Chelsea pushed them up to the top half of the table in 10th place.