Speaking for Football League World, former player Carlton Palmer thinks Tottenham might persuade Pascal Struijk to leave Leeds United in January.

Tottenham were hit by injury blows last weekend after serious injuries to Micky van de Ven and James Maddison.

Palmer thinks Struijk ticks all the boxes for Ange Postecoglou for January transfer move.

Palmer said: “It is reported that Tottenham Hotspur are sniffing around Pascal Struijk. Spurs centre-back [Micky] van de Ven has sustained a crippling hamstring injury and is set to be sidelined for a considerable amount of time.

“They may be looking to recruit further defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window. They are running the rule on Leeds’ Dutch centre-half.

“He’s a very decisive defender and so comfortable on the ball. He’s becoming a complete and mature defender and the best in the Championship.

“This would be a huge blow for Leeds United in their quest for promotion. Unfortunately for them, when a player is doing well, there is always unwanted attention.

“From the club’s perspective, Leeds will be hoping to keep hold of him and will be saying that – ‘you will be playing in the Premier League next season’.”