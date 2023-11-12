Jamie Carragher didn’t agree with Anthony Taylor’s decision to award Manchester City a penalty during the first half.

In what was arguably the game of the season, Chelsea fought back to draw 4-4 with Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Many expected the treble winners to steamroll the Blues and it looked like that prediction was about to come through after Erling Haaland went down in the area after a tussle with Marc Cucurella.

The referee immediately pointed to the spot with commentator Carragher disagreeing with his decision.

“I think that’s harsh for me, because it looks like half of one, half a dozen on the other between Haaland and Cucurella.” he said via the Daily Star.

“Cucurella initially is tight and aggressive with Haaland but Haaland also grabs hold of him. This is not the right decision because VAR wasn’t looking at the start of the tussle, he’s got hold of his shirt which allows him to get in front and then he goes down. That’s not right.

“It’s very harsh on Chelsea, VAR have only looked at the end of tussle. I think it’s harsh, I really do.”

The Norwegian stepped up to hammer home the penalty but Chelsea bit back straight away thanks to a Thiago Silva bullet header.

The game opened up from there on out with the final score a fair representation of the game state.