‘That’s not right’ Jamie Carragher disagrees with penalty decision during Chelsea vs Man City clash

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Jamie Carragher didn’t agree with Anthony Taylor’s decision to award Manchester City a penalty during the first half.

In what was arguably the game of the season, Chelsea fought back to draw 4-4 with Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Many expected the treble winners to steamroll the Blues and it looked like that prediction was about to come through after Erling Haaland went down in the area after a tussle with Marc Cucurella.

The referee immediately pointed to the spot with commentator Carragher disagreeing with his decision.

“I think that’s harsh for me, because it looks like half of one, half a dozen on the other between Haaland and Cucurella.” he said via the Daily Star.

Erling Haaland scores from the spot

“Cucurella initially is tight and aggressive with Haaland but Haaland also grabs hold of him. This is not the right decision because VAR wasn’t looking at the start of the tussle, he’s got hold of his shirt which allows him to get in front and then he goes down. That’s not right.

“It’s very harsh on Chelsea, VAR have only looked at the end of tussle. I think it’s harsh, I really do.”

The Norwegian stepped up to hammer home the penalty but Chelsea bit back straight away thanks to a Thiago Silva bullet header.

The game opened up from there on out with the final score a fair representation of the game state.

More Stories / Latest News
Cole Palmer salvages a dramatic draw for Chelsea with stoppage-time equaliser in 8-goal thriller
Pundit thinks Tottenham could persuade Leeds defender to leave in January
Video: Rodri may have just won it for City with a fierce strike from outside the box
More Stories Jamie Carragher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.