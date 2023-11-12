Tottenham will now compete with La Liga giants for 23-year-old defender

Tottenham Hotspur have been closely monitoring Perr Schuurs for a while now and they are expected to make a move for the 23-year-old centre-back in the near future.

But, they are not alone in the race and will face competition from Atletico Madrid according to the report by Fichajes

Schuurs joined Torino in the summer of 2022 and he has gone from strength to strength since. The 23-year-old’s impressive performances have attracted a lot of attention. And, he has been on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur for a while now.

Ange Postecoglou has had a great start to life in north London. He has turned them into a winning side and they have been playing some exceptional football. But, the Australian manager is well aware of the lack of depth in his team.

He is keen on adding more quality to their ranks over the next few transfer windows. Schuurs is one of the players that the London club would love to add to their ranks ahead of next season. He is young and could help them in the long run.

While Spurs are keen on bolstering their defence by signing the 23-year-old Dutch defender, they are not the only club interested in his services. Even Atletico Madrid are keen on having the Torino centre-back in their ranks.

Diego Simeone is a huge admirer of the former Ajax defender and feels he could do a great job for the club. The 23-year-old has all the qualities to succeed under Simeone and they are willing to battle it out with Spurs for his signatures.

While the Italian club would love to have him in their ranks for another season, the amount of interest in his services suggests that he will be on the move before the start of the 2024-25 season.