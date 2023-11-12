Video: Erling Haaland scores 90 seconds into the second half to restore City’s lead

What a start to the second half from Manchester City as they restore their lead just 90 seconds into the second half.
The goal came from a City throw-in in the opposite half as they worked up a quick attack. Cucurella gives Foden plenty of space on the right who does extremely well to play Alvarez on the overlap.
The Argentine delivers a great ball in across the goal where Haaland is waiting and while a Sanchez touch took it away from his feet but it rolled in through his back. The goal is checked for a potential handball but after a VAR review, it is deemed a legitimate one.
This was his 13th goal of the season and he is on yet another hat-trick. Watch the goal below:
"90 SECONDS INTO THE SECOND-HALF" ?
It's Erling Haaland again ? pic.twitter.com/s2M4EPgQ22
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 12, 2023