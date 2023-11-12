Video: Erling Haaland scores 90 seconds into the second half to restore City’s lead

What a start to the second half from Manchester City as they restore their lead just 90 seconds into the second half.

The goal came from a City throw-in in the opposite half as they worked up a quick attack. Cucurella gives Foden plenty of space on the right who does extremely well to play Alvarez on the overlap.

The Argentine delivers a great ball in across the goal where Haaland is waiting and while a Sanchez touch took it away from his feet but it rolled in through his back. The goal is checked for a potential handball but after a VAR review, it is deemed a legitimate one.

This was his 13th goal of the season and he is on yet another hat-trick. Watch the goal below: