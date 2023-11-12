Video: Federico Dimarco scores sensational goal from close to the halfway line

Federico Dimarco scored a goal worthy of the Puskas Award for Inter Milan on Sunday evening.
The Italian defender may have already bagged the Serie A goal of the season with his wonder strike against Frosinone
Spotting goalkeeper, Stefano Turati off of his line, Dimarco decided to have a go from just over 60 yards out.
Inter would go on to win the game 2-0 with Hakan Çalhanoğlu scoring from the spot in the 48th minute to take his side to the top of the table.
