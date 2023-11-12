Video: Federico Dimarco scores sensational goal from close to the halfway line

Federico Dimarco scored a goal worthy of the Puskas Award for Inter Milan on Sunday evening.

The Italian defender may have already bagged the Serie A goal of the season with his wonder strike against Frosinone

Spotting goalkeeper, Stefano Turati off of his line, Dimarco decided to have a go from just over 60 yards out.

Inter would go on to win the game 2-0 with Hakan Çalhanoğlu scoring from the spot in the 48th minute to take his side to the top of the table.

WHAT AN UNBELIEVABLE GOAL! An early contender for goal of the season from Inter's Federico Dimarco TAKE A BOW!