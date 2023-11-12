Video: Federico Dimarco scores sensational goal from close to the halfway line

Inter Milan
Posted by

Federico Dimarco scored a goal worthy of the Puskas Award for Inter Milan on Sunday evening.

The Italian defender may have already bagged the Serie A goal of the season with his wonder strike against Frosinone

Spotting goalkeeper, Stefano Turati off of his line, Dimarco decided to have a go from just over 60 yards out.

Inter would go on to win the game 2-0 with Hakan Çalhanoğlu scoring from the spot in the 48th minute to take his side to the top of the table.

More Stories Federico Dimarco

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.