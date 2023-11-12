Video: Former Liverpool midfielder Jonjo Shelvey scores wonder goal from his own half

Jonjo Shelvey, the former Liverpool midfielder, stunned fans with an incredible long-range goal for Turkish club Caykur Rizespor.

Just five minutes into their Turkish Super Lig match against Istanbulspor, Shelvey seized an opportunity from inside his own half, noticing the opposition goalkeeper off his line.

With pinpoint accuracy, he launched the ball over David Jensen’s head and into the net.

This remarkable strike proved to be the match-winner. An absolute belter, reminiscent of the legendary Xabi Alonso!

Watch below: