Video: Incredible game as Nicolas Jackson levels it for Chelsea yet again | Chelsea 3-3 Man City

Chelsea have levelled things up at Stamford Bridge yet again to make it 3-3.

Mudryk comes off the bench and plays a big part in the goal. He makes a brilliant run from the left before cleverly passing it Caicedo who plays in Gallagher.

The midfielder finds himself with space as he fires in a fierce shot from distance. Ederson could not hold it and parries it away.

Jackson is the first to react to it as he pokes it past the keeper to score his fourth goal in 2 games.

What an absolute thriller this has been. Watch the goal below:

