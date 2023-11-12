Video: Rodri may have just won it for City with a fierce strike from outside the box

Rodri may have just won it for Manchester City as he scores a rocket from outside the box.

Manchester City play some brilliant one touch football in the build-up before Haaland lays it for Kovacic whose shot is blocked from the edge of the box.

The ball on the rebound falls for Rodri who fires in a powerful strike from outside the box but it takes a significant deflection and wrongfoots Sanchez as it finds the back of the net.

Watch below: