Watch: Haaland’s brilliant reaction as Cole Palmer cheekily tries to join Manchester City’s team huddle for tactics

Cole Palmer was seen trying to join a Manchester City huddle during the 8-goal thriller at Stamford Bridge.

The former Manchester City academy star put in a man of the match performances against his old side as Chelsea came back on three occasions as they drew 4-4.

Haaland scored the opener before Thiago Silva and Raheem Sterling scored twice in 8 minutes to lead 2-1.

But a goal right before half-time from Akanji and a goal immediately after the first half from Haaland gave Manchester City a lead at Stamford Bridge again.

In the 67th minute Jackson scored his fourth goal in 2 games to draw Chelsea level once again before Rodri scored from outside the box in the 86th minute to give City the lead yet again.

And it looked like the Citizens would come out of the game with all three points until Ruben Dias wiped out Broja inside the box late in stoppage time resulting in a Chelsea penalty. Palmer stepped up to slot it home to make it 4-4.

This is when Palmer tried to sneak into a Manchester City huddle to listen to their tactics. While the likes of Ruben Dias and Grealish did not find it funny, Haaland appreciated the cheek as he pushed him away while laughing away.

