Ex-Chelsea defender says Mason Mount’s decision to join Man United ‘was a mistake’

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas has slammed Mason Mount’s decision to join Manchester United in the summer.

The English midfielder, who came through the Blues’ youth ranks, was considered ‘one of the club’s own’.

However, refusing to pen a contract extension, Mount, 24, stunned fans in the summer by opting to leave the club he had spent his entire career with in favour of a lucrative move to Manchester United.

Things haven’t worked out as the 24-year-old would have hoped though. Struggling to nail down a regular position under Erik Ten Hag, Mount has been forced to play a bit-part role at his new club.

And following what has so far been a hugely disappointing start to life at Old Trafford for the 2020-21 Champions League winner, Gallas believes his decision to quit Chelsea is proven to ‘be a mistake’.

“In my opinion, Chablobah leaving Chelsea wouldn’t be a mistake,” he told Football Transfers.

“He’s played a lot of games for Chelsea, but he had the chance to cement himself in the starting 11, and I don’t think he gave what the board or manager would have expected. That’s why he’s been in and out of the starting 11.

“Perhaps Chalobah doesn’t have the quality for a club like Chelsea, and the club letting him go would be a completely different context to someone like Mason Mount. I think people understand why Mount left, even if his transfer to Man United was a mistake. His performances haven’t been great. Mount was a Chelsea boy, but they couldn’t find a solution. It was a mistake.”

Do you agree with Gallas? – Should Mount have stayed at Chelsea? – Let us know what you think in the comments below.