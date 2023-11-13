Newcastle United need to sign a quality midfielder during the January transfer window.

Summer signing Sandro Tonali has been banned following his involvement in a betting scandal and the Magpies will have to replace him during the second half of the campaign.

Ben Jacobs has now revealed on Give Me Sport that Ruben Neves is keen on a move to Newcastle on loan during the January transfer window. It remains to be seen whether they can sign the Portuguese midfielder.

“I think Tonali’s absence will make Newcastle more likely to move in January, and especially so if they can still get out of their Champions League group. It is harder now they’ve lost away at Borussia Dortmund, but it’s still very tight. “A loan move makes a lot of sense because you know that Tonali is coming back. Neves is one possibility and the player is open to the move, but it’s not a given because Al-Hilal and the Saudi deal-makers are not.”

Neves has played in the Premier League before and he could prove to be a quality short-term acquisition. He knows the league well and he should be able to settle in and make an immediate impact.

However, Jacobs claims that a deal will not be straightforward because his club, Al Hilal and the Saudi deal makers are not keen on the transfer.