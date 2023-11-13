Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has established himself as a reliable Premier League midfielder and the Gunners are keen on signing him during the January transfer window.

Thomas Partey has been sidelined with an injury recently and Arsenal must look to bring in a quality midfielder soon.

There is no doubt that Luiz would be a quality acquisition, but it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa are prepared to sell a key player midway through the season.

The West Midlands club have had an impressive start to the season and they will want to push for European qualification. Selling a key player in January might not be ideal for them.

A report from Football London claims that Arsenal could now offer Emile Smith Rowe in a player plus cash deal to convince Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has struggled for regular game time at Arsenal and it would make sense for the club to sanction his departure. Smith Rowe needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and a move to Aston Villa could be ideal for him.

It will be interesting to see if the West Midlands club are prepared to accept a player-plus-cash deal involving the Arsenal midfielder. The 23-year-old was regarded as a prodigious talent prior to his injury blow and he could develop into a key player for Aston Villa in the coming seasons.

Unai Emery could be the ideal manager to bring out the best in him.