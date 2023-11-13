Aston Villa could receive Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal in possible exchange for Douglas Luiz, according to a report from Football London.

Arsenal is still keeping an eye on Luiz as they look for someone to replace the injured Thomas Partey, who will be sidelined for the rest of 2023.

The 23-year-old is not happy with his limited gametime at The Emirates Stadium and would relish a change of scenery next summer.

Arsenal are big fans of the 25-year-old and the London club would be open to offering Smith-Rowe if they receive the Brazilian back in the deal.