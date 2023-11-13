Arsenal star forced to withdraw from international duty

Martin Odegaard has reportedly been ruled out of international duty with Norway.

That’s according to journalist Steve Kay, who claims the Arsenal captain has been forced to stay in London.

Martin Odegaard hasn't travelled to Norway for international duty. Will stay at club during the international break. #AFC #COYG ? ?? pic.twitter.com/QEJFfrXElE — Steve Kay (@stevek9KS1TV) November 13, 2023

Picking up an upper leg injury recently, Odegaard, according to Premier League injuries, is currently being assessed.

However, it now seems the outcome of the midfielder’s assessment has confirmed fans’ worst fears.

Forced to withdraw from the upcoming international fixtures, Odegaard will miss his country’s next two games – a friendly against the Faroe Islands and an important European Championship qualifier at Hampden Park against Scotland.

Arsenal will continue to monitor the stricken 24-year-old with Mikel Arteta keeping everything crossed that his captain can return to full fitness ahead of the Premier League’s resumption on 25th November.

The Gunners’ first game back after the international break is set to be an away game against Brentford.