Arsenal star forced to withdraw from international duty

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Martin Odegaard has reportedly been ruled out of international duty with Norway.

That’s according to journalist Steve Kay, who claims the Arsenal captain has been forced to stay in London.

Picking up an upper leg injury recently, Odegaard, according to Premier League injuries, is currently being assessed.

More Stories / Latest News
Victor Osimhen open to ‘huge’ transfer talks with Chelsea
“I know you’re gonna come to Chelsea” – Blues legend sends clear transfer message to in-form star
Reece James makes transfer decision amid Man City and Real Madrid interest

However, it now seems the outcome of the midfielder’s assessment has confirmed fans’ worst fears.

Forced to withdraw from the upcoming international fixtures, Odegaard will miss his country’s next two games – a friendly against the Faroe Islands and an important European Championship qualifier at Hampden Park against Scotland.

Arsenal will continue to monitor the stricken 24-year-old with Mikel Arteta keeping everything crossed that his captain can return to full fitness ahead of the Premier League’s resumption on 25th November.

The Gunners’ first game back after the international break is set to be an away game against Brentford.

More Stories Martin Odegaard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.