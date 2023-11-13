Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could be open to leaving the club in the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Debrief Podcast.

The Gunners signed David Raya on loan from Brentford during the summer and he’s quickly established himself as Mikel Arteta’s number one, leaving Ramsdale’s future in some doubt.

It now remains to be seen if the England international will stay put at the Emirates Stadium, with Romano now admitting he could be one to watch in January, as he wants to play more.

Still, the transfer news expert denied links with Chelsea, insisting that the Blues are not currently looking for a new signing in that position, which perhaps makes sense as they have Robert Sanchez, who they brought in from Brighton during the summer.

Ramsdale would surely be a tempting option for a number of big clubs, however, so it will be interesting to see what opportunities arise for him, and if Arsenal are ready to lose their backup ‘keeper.

When asked about Ramsdale by host Angus Scott, Romano said: “I think it’s a possibility because he’s not playing but it’s not guaranteed as well.

“It’s not easy … goalkeepers usually move when there’s a domino effect and at the moment we’re not seeing that effect, and in the January transfer window clubs are not usually changing their goalkeeper.

“Ramsdale wants to play more but from what I’m heard he’s also prepared to fight for his place. I can also guarantee that he’s not a target for Chelsea and they’re not going to sign a goalkeeper in January.”