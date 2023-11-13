Aston Villa in line for huge windfall ahead of £6 billion Premier League sale

Aston Villa could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Premier League’s next TV rights deal.

The current deal sees Sky Sports, Amazon and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sports), broadcast 200 live games throughout a season.

However, with the deal up for grabs again soon, US-sports streaming giants DAZN are expected to the bidding process and that is likely to see the agreement rise in price.

The current deal is worth a little less than £5 billion and is shared out across clubs based on their finishing position in the table – the higher a club finishes in the league, the bigger share of the pot they receive.

However, with the next deal expected to be worth closer to £6 billion, clubs like Aston Villa, who are surging up the table and seem to be improving season after season, will be in line to bank a nice chunk of change.