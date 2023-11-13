Bayern Munich have reportedly added Eric Dier to their transfer shortlist.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Thomas Tuchel is keen to bring the Spurs defender to the Allianz Arena in the upcoming transfer windows.

Only gifted game time recently due to an injury and suspension to Mickey van de Ven and Cristian Romero, respectively, Dier, 29, who has fallen down the Lilywhites’ pecking order, is a candidate to leave London in the New Year.

And with Bayern Munich targetting a new defensive player, the 29-year-old, due to his versatility and ability to play in midfield or at centre-back, is thought to be high on the Bundesliga giants’ list.

A move in January could happen, but Ange Postecoglou’s willingness to lose another defender will likely depend on Van de Ven’s progress back from injury.

Failing that, the former Sporting Lisbon star could see out the remainder of his contract and leave on a free transfer in the summer.

During his nine years at the club, Dier, who has represented England on 49 occasions, has directly contributed to 25 goals in 362 games in all competitions.