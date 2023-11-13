BBC MOTD2 pundits question whether Chelsea have found a blueprint to upsetting Manchester City

BBC MOTD2 pundits Alan Shearer and Ian Wright discussed the fact that how Chelsea approached the game may be the way to upsetting Manchester City, and getting results against the title holders.

The sides drew 4-4 in a brilliant eight goal thriller, with Chelsea going behind on three different occasions, and still battling back to secure a point.

Shearer and Wright made the point that “you can get at City, if you are prepared to be brave”, stating that you will have to take your chances and have players on their top form.

Wright also went on to say it has to be sustained throughout the game, otherwise Manchester City have the ability to “wear you down”.

Did Chelsea discover a blueprint to cause Manchester City problems?
@alanshearer and @IanWright0 believe this is the way to get at Pep Guardiola's side
November 13, 2023

Chelsea currently sit 10th in the Premier League with 16 points, starting the season with four wins, four draws and four losses in their opening 12 games.

However in recent weeks, Chelsea have had draws against Arsenal and Manchester City, as well as beating Tottenham last week, and starting the season with a 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

This highlights the ability of Pochettino’s blues, with some good results against the best sides in the league, the main issue currently is when they face the “worse” sides in the league, and have to break down low block defenses, with not a lot of room to run in behind.