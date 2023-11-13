BBC pundit claims Sterling has silenced his doubters after his weekend performance

BBC pundit Alan Shearer believes that Raheem Sterling has silenced his doubters after his display against former club Manchester City, after not being selected for the England squad.

Shearer clearly doesn’t agree with the decision for Sterling to be left out of the England squad, as his statement begins “for whatever reason”.

However, Shearer has praised Sterling for his performance against his former club, stating “that performance was the perfect answer to anyone who doubts him”.

It remains to be seen whether Sterling will be recalled to the England squad before EURO 2024, as he has been out of the fray on the last few occasions now by Gareth Southgate.

Sterling has played 14 games this season for Chelsea, scoring five goals, providing two assists and totalling 1,105 minutes of football.

He registered an assist against Tottenham last week, and followed on from that with a goal against his former club Manchester City this weekend.

We are starting to see Sterling be more direct, and look to impact the game with decisive actions, such as scoring goals and providing for his team mates. Being one of the experienced players in this Chelsea team, it is important he continues to lead by example.

