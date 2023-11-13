Brighton join Man United in race to sign Champions League wonderkid

Brighton and Hove Albion are hopeful they can beat multiple top European clubs to the signing of FC Copenhagen prospect Roony Bardghji.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Seagulls have joined the likes of Manchester United in the running to sign the highly-rated Swede.

Despite already bursting on the scene in Denmark, Bardghji, 17, stunned the footballing world with a dramatic winner against Erik Ten Hag’s Red Devils in the Champions League last week.

And with his contract set to expire in 2025, the race to sign the talented teenager is beginning to ramp up.

Brighton and Hove Albion could be the winger’s best option too.

Not only have the south coast side helped develop the likes of Moises Caicedo, Evan Ferguson and Karou Mitoma, but with one of Europe’s most highly-regarded tacticians in Roberto de Zerbi in charge, Bardghji could do a lot worse than to pick the AMEX Stadium as his next destination.