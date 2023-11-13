In an eight goal thriller at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea and Manchester City drew 4-4.

The Blues fought back from losing positions on three occasions, to rescue a well deserved point at Stamford Bridge.

Read on for our Chelsea player ratings, and who stood out for the Blues…

Robert Sanchez – 7 – Despite shipping four goals, Sanchez made six saves (five inside the box) and made some vital stops in key moments.

Reece James – 8 – Was excellent in his 64 minutes, got an assist and made five tackles, locked up his right flank.

Axel Disasi – 6.5 – Made seven clearances, one block and one tackle, but did only win one out of his three duels.

Thiago Silva – 7- Scored the goal to equalise after going 1-0 down, and showed his leadership throughout rallying the players up.

Marc Cucurella – 7 – Was aggressive in the challenges, gave the penalty away but was very good defensively, making four tackles, one interception, one block and two clearances.

Moises Caicedo – 7.5 – Caicedo did well in midfield, winning the ball back and breaking with purpose for Chelsea, making two key passes and completing his only long ball.

Enzo Fernandez – 7 – Was key in build up in the first half, dropping into the left back spaces to progress the ball through Manchester City’s press.

Conor Gallagher – 9 – Pressed from the front, and was key in winning the midfield battle. Got one assist, played two key passes, and made three tackles.

Cole Palmer – 8.5 – Scored the penalty to equalise at 4-4 late in the game, and was brilliant at collecting the ball in the pockets and knitting play together for the Blues, also making one key pass and two out of two long balls.

Raheem Sterling – 9 – Was extremely direct down the wing, and caused problems for City and Kyle Walker. Scored the second goal for Chelsea and pressed well from the front, making three tackles.

Nicolas Jackson – 7 – Wasn’t as involved but made some decent runs, played a few good bounces passes with the wingers, and scored the goal to equalise and make it 3-3.

Subs: Malo Gusto 6, Mykhaylo Mudryk 5, Lesley Ugochukwu N/A, Armando Broja N/A