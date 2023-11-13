Chelsea transfer news: Duo linked with Man Utd and Man City, Fabrizio Romano praises smart deal & more

Hello! Fabrizio Romano here with the latest Chelsea transfer news from my exclusive column for the Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe for the full version, plus more content delivered ad-free and straight to your inbox!

Praise for Chelsea’s smart Cole Palmer transfer deal

Congrats to Chelsea once again on this fantastic signing, with Cole Palmer putting in a fine performance in yesterday’s 4-4 draw with Manchester City and scoring the stoppage time equaliser from the penalty spot against his old club. Chelsea did so well to secure this signing and their trust in this top young talent is really paying off…

Reece James linked with Manchester City – what’s the truth?

Chelsea may be at risk of losing star player Reece James, as reports have claimed he’s a top target for Manchester City as a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker, however there is nothing concrete happening on that front for now…

Trevoh Chalobah likely to leave, but not for Manchester United

Manchester United want a new centre-back in 2024 and we also know that Trevoh Chalobah is looking highly likely to leave Chelsea this January, so could he end up at Old Trafford? For now, the Red Devils are focusing on other targets…

