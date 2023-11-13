Jamie Carragher still firmly believes that the treble winners will only get better as the season progresses.

Currently at the top of the table, Manchester City have had a tougher start to the season than expected with the title race looking a lot more competitive than in recent years.

Pep Guardiola’s side drew with Chelsea 4-4 at Stamford Bridge in an exciting yet unexpected game of football.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Carragher claimed that ‘City are still a level above’ their title contenders.

“I do think City are still a level above Liverpool and Arsenal right now. That might change over the next four or five months as those teams grow, certainly Liverpool, they’ve got a lot of new players.” he said on Sky Sports via the Daily Mail.

“But it feels like we haven’t seen the real City this season and they’re still top of the league. When you look at that league table, it’s a great league table. City haven’t moved away from everybody. In some ways, that was a really good result for the league. As the season goes on, the gaps will grow.

The former Liverpool defender believes that his side can push Manchester City all the way to the because they have the experience to do so.

“Why shouldn’t Liverpool go to Man City and believe they are in this title race? They are the one team who have really pushed Man City over these last few years. It is a new Liverpool team but they could still be Man City’s biggest challengers because they’ve got players and a manager who has been there before.”