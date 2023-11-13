Former striker Darren Bent believes Liverpool’s Mo Salah deserves to be in the Premier League’s all-time best XI.

The Egypt international, who joined the Reds from Roma back in 2017, has already established himself as one of the club’s legends.

Not only has Salah grown to become one of the Premier League’s most devastating attackers, but boasting remarkable numbers season after season, the 31-year-old is easily one of the country’s most consistent too.

And echoing just how brilliant the African wide-man has been for Jurgen Klopp’s side, Bent, who spoke about Salah on talkSPORT, said: “I’ve always said he will be in my all-time Premier League 11 on that right-hand side because [of] the consistency he shows.

“[…] This is his record since he’s been at Liverpool, in all competitions, this is what he’s got every season. We’re going back to the 2017-18 season… So his first season: 44 goals, this is just the goals, in all competitions, [then] 27, 23, 31, 31, 30 and he’s on 12 already.”

