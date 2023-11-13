Erik Ten Hag will not allow £86 million Man United star to leave in January

Erik Ten Hag will reportedly block any attempts by Manchester United to offload Antony in the January transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Ten Hag remains confident in Antony’s ability, despite the winger struggling to live up to his whopping £86 million price tag (Sky Sports).

Failing to register a single goal or assist this season, the Brazilian, who has featured in [-] games, has seen his starting spot come under threat following the emergence of Alejandro Garnacho.

And although there has been speculation the former Ajax winger could leave Old Trafford on loan in the January window, these latest reports suggest the manager will veto any possible outgoing.

Regardless of whether or not Antony goes on to become a success at United, one thing is for sure, if he is to reclaim his starting spot, his form must improve, and quickly.