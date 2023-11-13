Matt Smith, a former striker of Leeds United, is surpassing his record he set at the Championship giants ten years ago while having the best season of his career at Salford City.

Smith scored his 13th goal of 2023–24, and his 14th goal overall, against Mansfield Town on Saturday in League Two with a signature powerful header.

“We know, and we’ve said it all along, if we can provide the right crosses, provide the right opportunities for him, then he will score goals,” Salford coach Neil Wood said after Doncaster Rovers game.

“It’s important he’s in the right position in the box to (take those opportunities). And he did that tonight.”

The 34-year-old himself views Leeds tenure as good experience despite leaving in unusual circumstances.

“I always look back on my time at Leeds fondly,” Smith told The Mirror.

“I was probably there during one of the club’s most unstable periods in recent history. So it felt like I was there a lot longer than the full season that it was because so much was happening. I left in sort of unusual circumstances. There’s a lot more stories than just a season’s worth!”