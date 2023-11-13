Forward who broke Newcastle’s hearts could make St James’ Park move

Newcastle United reportedly have an interest in the potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Julian Brandt.

The Germany international recently scored against the Magpies in their meeting in the Champions League, but it seems the Premier League side are big admirers of his.

Having hurt Newcastle’s Champions League hopes, Brandt could now be on the way to St James’ Park if Eddie Howe and co. have their way, though other big names are also interested in him.

A report from the Mirror also names Arsenal and Liverpool as suitors for Brandt, who looks like he could be an exciting addition to English football, wherever he ends up.

Dortmund often tend to cash in on their best players, but it remains to be seen precisely what their stance will be on this occasion.