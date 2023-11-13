Striker admits he feels like a football again since leaving Leicester City

Former Leicester City forward Ayoze Perez has made it clear just how happy he is again after leaving the club for Real Betis this season.

The Spaniard endured a difficult spell at the King Power Stadium, and it always seemed likely he could move on at the end of last season when the club were relegated from the Premier League to the Championship.

Isco is another player enjoying a new lease of life at Betis, and Perez has admitted he can relate to his new teammate.

He said: “It happened to me a bit the same, that’s why I stayed. I felt happy again playing football, I felt like a footballer again and that is priceless. I understand Isco perfectly.”

