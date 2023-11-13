Liverpool and Tottenham learn asking price for 25-year-old versatile defender

Lloyd Kelly has been linked with a move away from Bournemouth in recent months.

Clubs like Tottenham Hotspur were keen on the player during the summer transfer window, but the Cherries did not want to sell him back then.

A report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool and Tottenham are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old defender ahead of the January window, and the player could be sold for a fee of around £25-£30 million.

Kelly is a versatile defender who can operate as a central defender as well as a full-back. He could be a useful acquisition for both clubs.

Liverpool need to add more depth to the central defence. The likes of Joel Matip will need to be replaced soon and Kelly could be a handy acquisition. He could be a backup option for Andrew Robertson as well.

Meanwhile, Tottenham could lose Eric Dier during the January transfer window and they will have to bring in adequate replacements. Tottenham tried to sign Kelly in January as well and it remains to be seen whether they can succeed this time around.

The opportunity to play for Liverpool or Tottenham will be an attractive proposition for the defender and he is likely to be tempted. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool or Tottenham are prepared to be the asking price for him.

The 25-year-old is well-settled in English football and he should be able to make an immediate impact. He has the ability to justify the reported asking price.