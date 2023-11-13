Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski in the coming months.

The 29-year-old midfielder will be a free agent at the end of the season and Napoli could look to sell him for a nominal price during the January transfer window.

Liverpool certainly need to add more depth to their midfield and the 29-year-old will add creativity, technical ability and control in the middle of the park. He has been a key player for the Italian club and he helped them win the league title last season.

Zielinski has the quality and the experience to succeed in the Premier League as well.

According to a report via Fichajes, Liverpool are prepared to submit a tempting offer for the player in January and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. Zielinski was previously linked with the move to Liverpool before he joined Napoli and the opportunity to play for the Premier League club could be an exciting proposition for him.

Zielinski should be a good fit for Liverpool with his style of play. He has the stamina and tactical intelligence to operate in Jurgen Klopp’s high-pressing system.

Furthermore, Thiago Alcantara has been linked with an exit from Liverpool in the coming months and Zielinski could be the ideal alternative to him. Signing him for a nominal price could prove to be a shrewd investment for the Premier League club.