Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Brentford has set up a highly anticipated top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City. However, manager Jurgen Klopp is less than pleased with the lunchtime scheduling of the match.

Klopp has been a vocal critic of broadcast scheduling, particularly the 12:30pm slot, and he has once again expressed his complaints about it.

“OK, no-one can say at the moment, but how can you put a game like this on Saturday at 12.30pm?” he said.

“Is it the moment where the world pays the most to see a football game? I don’t know if that is the case, I really don’t. Honestly, the people making the decisions, they cannot feel football, it is just not possible.” [talkSPORT]

Despite some challenging moments in their match against Brentford, Liverpool secured a victory with two goals from Mohamed Salah, reaching a milestone of 200 goals in English football, and one from Diogo Jota. This win allowed Liverpool to move ahead of Arsenal into second place in the Premier League on goal difference.

The logistics of bringing players back from South America after international duty are typically well-organized and involve clubs chartering a jet to return all their players together. However, for a lunchtime kick-off, extra planning is required to get the players back as early as possible, often involving additional efforts to coordinate their arrival at the same airport.

“You have these two teams who have, all together, about 30 international players. They all come back on the same plane from Uruguay, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia,” Klopp exclaimed.

The Reds are second in the Premier League and level on points with Arsenal in third, and only a point behind league leaders Manchester City which sets up the blockbuster showdown between Klopp and Pep Guardiola in a few weeks time.